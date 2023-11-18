Guns, heroin, ecstasy, cocaine seized in raid

Heroin, marijuana, ecstasy and pill making equipment were seized and two people arrested when police executed three search warrants in Irvington and Newark.

Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura announced that the department’s Bureau of Narcotics conducted the raids, making arrests and seizing weapons, ammunition, narcotics, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Sheriff’s detectives seized seven weapons including a .22 caliber assault rifle, two 9mm handguns, a .44 magnum revolver, a .40 caliber handgun, a .22 caliber rifle and approximately 200 rounds of hollow point ammunition.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s detectives seized a tablet press machine, Firmapress pill mix powder, approximately 1,630 envelopes of heroin, approximately 87 pounds of marijuana, over 75,000 tablets of ecstasy, an assortment of THC edibles, 4,300 grams of concentrated THC, approximately 30 decks of heroin, more than 85 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, more than 20 grams of cocaine and approximately 30 grams of Xanax.

Collectively, the three raids seized more than $12,000 cash, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s office.

Arrested were Jamil Wilson of Irvington and Courtney Conner of Newark, who were taken to the Essex County Correctional Facility.

They were arraigned in Essex County Superior Court on Nov. 9 and both pleaded not guilty. They were returned to the correctional facility pending a detention hearing.

“Removing weapons from our neighborhoods, narcotics and machines used to potentially insert fentanyl into narcotic sales, is essential to improving the quality of life in our county. Our Sheriff’s Officers continue to meet the challenge of combating illegal guns and drugs in our communities,” Fontoura said.