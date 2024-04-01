HabibiFest celebration scheduled on April 20

MAPLEWOOD — Arab Heritage Month will be celebrated at HabibiFest on Saturday, April 20, at The Woodland.

The event, which is a free, family-friendly community celebration, will feature live performances, including dabke dancing, belly dancing, tanoura and live music; food, desserts, a souq featuring local artists and vendors, and interactive children’s workshops and activities, according to a press release about the event.

HabibiFest NJ is at its heart about honoring the long, rich, cultural traditions of the Arab world, and providing an opportunity for all to enjoy and celebrate together as friends and neighbors, the release said.

SOMA Cross-Cultural Works, the non-profit organization behind Lunar Fest, Diwali Fest and HAPI Fest, is partnering once again with the Township of Maplewood, Seton Hall University and volunteers from South Orange and Maplewood, to put on the event. HabibiFest is expected to run from noon to 4 p.m. at the Woodland, 60 Woodland Road, Maplewood.