Happy 108th birthday, Inez!

Longtime East Orange resident Inez “Rose” Rosalie Alick Elliot turned 108 on Monday, her birthday serendipitously coinciding with the nationwide observance of Martin Luther King Day.

The occasion was celebrated at Pine Acres Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Madison, where she is currently living. She was joined by family, friends, staff, and special guests Mayor Ted R. Green, Madison Mayor Robert H. Conley, Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stephens, and Rita Butts-Stephens, manager of Senior Services in East Orange.

Affectionately known as “Rose” to family and friends, Elliot was born at Overlook Hospital in Summit. She is the only daughter of Bermudian parents and grew up surrounded by love and strong values.

“As a mayor, it fills my heart with pride to celebrate this incredible milestone of living 108 years on Earth,” Green said. “This achievement is a testament to the strength, resilience, and wisdom that come with a long life. It reminds us all of the importance of living with purpose, cherishing each day, and valuing the legacy we leave for future generations. Ms. Inez is truly a remarkable woman and it is so fitting that we are able to honor her on the same day that we recognize the powerful work of Dr. King.”

Rose married William “Bill” Elliott and devoted her life to being a homemaker while also working as a crossing guard. Though the couple did not have children of their own, Rose shares a close bond with her goddaughter, Rosalind Johnson, and her sister-in-law, Pearline Elliott Whitney. Rose lived with Pearline in East Orange for 23 years, where she was a loving support in helping to raise Pearline’s two sets of twins during the 1950s.

Faith has always been a cornerstone of Rose’s life. A long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church in East Orange, she was a proud member of the Eastern Star of Bethlehem of Roselle, NJ, Chapter No. 26, where she is a past matron, meaning she held the top office in her chapter. Rose’s commitment to her community has been recognized with numerous accolades. She was honored with the Essex County Legends Award for her contributions to shaping today’s community and improving the lives of fellow seniors. Known for her grace, laughter, and wisdom, she remains a positive role model for younger generations.

In her centennial year, Rose was celebrated by the congregation at Park Avenue St. John’s United Methodist Church in East Orange. She shared her secret to a long life during the occasion.

“Faith in God, staying calm, and laughing as often as you can,” she said.

In addition, she received recognition from the late New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver for her 100th birthday during a celebration in Newark. In 2021 at the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Mayor Green recognized Rose for her remarkable achievements and her contributions to the community.

Rose has always found joy in reading, arts and crafts, playing cards, dominos, and bingo. She cherished traveling to Bermuda to connect with her extended family and enjoyed visiting loved ones in Montclair. Her life is filled with memories of simple pleasures and the deep relationships she cultivated.

In 1980, Rose lost her beloved husband, but her strength and faith carried her forward. As she celebrates her 108th birthday on January 20, 2025, her community, family, and friends continue to honor her incredible legacy.

Madison Mayor Robert H. Conley and Green issued a proclamation to mark this milestone, further solidifying her place as an extraordinary figure in her community.