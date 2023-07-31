Harvard runner Shane Brosnan aims for more glory as a sophomore

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange resident Shane Brosnan is getting ready for his sophomore season for cross-country at Harvard University.

Brosnan, who went to both West Orange High School and Union Catholic HS, was the top true freshman at the NCAA Division 1 North East Cross Country Championship in November and helped Harvard qualify for the NCAA Division 1 National Championship.

At the final, he finished the 10K race as the fourth true freshman and helped Harvard finish 17th in the overall team event.

Most freshmen do not get the chance to represent their “A” team in their first year of competing, but Brosnan excelled and was a contributing member of Harvard’s “A” team. He continued his exploits with the indoor season, running 8 minutes, 5 seconds for the 3,000 meters. However, an injury caused him to red-shirt for the outdoor season.

Not to be disappointed, Brosnan recently returned to training and entered the Irish National Track and Field Under 20 championship held near Dublin, Ireland. He was supported by his cousins and grandparents, who reside in Ireland. Despite windy conditions, he won the 5K race, or 3.1 miles, comfortably by 8 seconds. Brosnan continues his training in preparation for another cross-country season for Harvard with hopes of again making it to NCAA Division 1 Championship in November, as well as representing Ireland at the U20 European Cross-Country Championships in December.