Historical flag makes an appearance

By ​Joseph Fagan

Special to the Chronicle

WEST ORANGE — A unique opportunity to explore the global impact of Thomas Edison’s death will be available through Oct. 30, at Thomas Edison National Historical Park.

The Edison Funeral Flag, which was draped over his coffin during a brief ceremony by West Orange World War I veterans in 1931, will be displayed in the library of the Laboratory Complex, alongside other significant items related to his funeral, including his death mask.

Visitors will also have the chance to attend special talks led by park rangers and volunteers offering insights into Edison’s passing and the commemoration of his life.

Thomas Edison passed away on Oct. 18, 1931, at his home in Llewellyn Park, West Orange. His death made international headlines, and Edison was honored with a state funeral at his laboratory on Main Street. Though the coffin was not officially draped with a flag throughout the funeral, the West Orange American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars honored Edison with a brief ceremony, temporarily placing the flag on his coffin, witnessed by Mrs. Mina Edison and recorded in local newspapers.

According to the West Orange Weekly Review’s report from Oct. 23, 1931, “Many organizations passed by the bier as delegations. The local posts of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars attended in a body and draped the coffin with a flag. Mrs. Edison witnessed the ceremony.”

The flag, originally secured from the American Legion Post building by Commander Bernard Degnan, remained with Degnan’s family until his passing in 1967, when it was passed on to his son. In December 2022, the flag was given to West Orange Township Historian Joseph Fagan, who now preserves it and shares its story with the public.

“We are honored to display this important artifact,” said Alexander Parody, chief of interpretation and education at Thomas Edison National Historical Park. “The Edison Funeral Flag is a profound symbol of the respect and admiration that Edison commanded at the time of his passing, and its return to the site is a unique opportunity for visitors to connect with this chapter of history.”

The Annin Defiance all cotton hand sewn 48-star American flag measures 102 inches by 65 inches. The flag company was founded by Alexander Annin in 1847. Other historical events associated with Annin Flags include supplying all the ­flags for the Union troops during the American Civil War, the flag draped on the casket of President Abraham Lincoln, the first flag raised by U.S. Marines atop Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima in 1945, and the flag placed on the moon by Neil Armstrong and “Buzz” Aldrin in 1969.

The Edison Funeral Flag will be displayed alongside other items related to Edison’s funeral, allowing visitors to explore the global impact of his life and death. The exhibit will be open to the public Thursday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Laboratory Complex, located at 211 Main St., West Orange.

Admission is $15 for visitors aged 16 and older, while children under 16 are admitted free of charge. America the Beautiful—the National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Passes are also accepted and may be purchased on site.