House fire under investigation

A house undergoing renovation was severely damaged in a fire on Aug. 31.

A Maplewood Police Department officer on patrol driving in the area noticed significant smoke and flames coming from the second floor of 39 South Pierson Road.

After notifying police dispatch of the condition, officers approached the residence and noticed a construction sign in the first-floor window, police said.

The South Essex, Union, Orange, East Orange, Millburn, Irvington and Montclair Fire Departments all responded to the residence to extinguish the fire and control the scene.

Police were unable to locate any resident outside of the residence or any neighboring residents, police said.

South Orange First Aid Squad responded to the scene for assistance and PSE&G arrived to shut off the gas line to the house.

The fire was able to be controlled by agencies on scene and an investigation is being conducted by fire authorities. It should be noted that no other residence was affected and no resident was injured.