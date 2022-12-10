How festive is your East Orange home? Enter the contest and find out

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange is again having a house decorating contest and will be accepting submissions in the form of photographs at tinyurl.com/eohousedecor22 through Dec. 15. This is the second year of the contest, which is meant to enhance the holiday spirit in the city. East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green was inspired to start this event after the COVID-19 pandemic forced residents into lockdown and quarantine.

“Coming out of a lockdown for two years, we want to uplift the community,” Green told the Record-Transcript.

Submissions will be displayed on the East Orange City Hall Facebook page from Dec. 16 to 23. Winners will be announced Dec. 24. For more information, call 973-266-5151.

The contest will have three winners. The first-place winner will receive a $300 gift card and dinner at Par 440 Restaurant & Lounge in the Short Hills section of Millburn; the second-place winner will receive a $200 gift card and dinner at Libretti’s Restaurant in Orange; and the third-place winner will receive a $100 gift card and dinner at Tasha’s Caribbean & Soul Food Cuisine in East Orange.

“We also have a tree lighting and toy giveaway drive with vouchers for the winners,” Green said. “Each winner will have a separate place to celebrate and honor their achievements this year.”

The town’s 14th annual toy drive holiday celebration will be held at Par 440 on Thursday, Dec. 15, beginning at 5 p.m. For admission, bring a new, unwrapped toy/gift of good quality. Music will be provided by DJ Mook, DJ Fuquan, DJ Tamir and others, and a buffet will be served until 8 p.m. This year’s toy drive goal is to collect 1,500 gifts, all of which will be distributed directly to East Orange children in need.

For this year’s house decorating contest, Green is looking to increase resident involvement and the number of submissions from last year’s contest.

“Each person can submit up to five photos — with no address included. The home with the most likes and hearts on Facebook wins,” Green said. “Voting is up to the residents of East Orange. We’re looking for big community involvement this year.”

Photos Courtesy of East Orange City Hall