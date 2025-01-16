IHS grad is in championship game

Irvington High School alumnus Adon Shuler will be playing for the national championship next week.

Shuler, a 6-foot, 200-pound sophomore safety, will take the field with the University of Notre Dame football team in the College Football Playoff championship on Monday, Jan. 20, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The seventh-seeded Fighting Irish (14-1 record) will face No. 8 seed Ohio State University (13-2).

Shuler, a 2023 IHS graduate, has made a big impact for Notre Dame this season. Playing in all 15 games, he is fifth on the team in tackles with 55. Shuler also has three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Shuler had three tackles in the 27-24 victory over No. 6 seed Penn State University in the Orange Bowl in the CFP semifinals on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Fellow IHS alum Vaboue Toure, a freshman safety, plays for Penn State.

Notre Dame has won 13 straight games, including beating No. 10 seed Indiana, 27-17, in the first round and No. 2 seed Georgia, 23-10, in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans in the quarterfinals.

Shuler’s other highlights this year included seven tackles against Navy, eight tackles against Army, a blocked punt against Florida State, eight tackles – including five solo – against Georgia.

He is also credited with forcing Georgia into a fumble which was recovered by the Irish. Shuler also plays on special teams.

Coming out of high school, Shuler was a consensus four-star recruit and the 238th overall prospect, according to ESPN, which ranked him as the fourth best player in New Jersey.

Shuler led Irvington to an 8-3 mark in his senior season with 103 tackles and three interceptions while rushing 43 times for 567 yards and four touchdowns.

Shuler helped the Blue Knights win the New Jersey state title in 2021. He finished that year with 80 tackles, six interceptions and two forced fumbles and was named first-team all-state after the 2021 season.

Shuler also ran track and recorded an 11.89 100 meter dash as a sophomore. His parents are Fran and Don Shuler and he has two siblings, Donte and Donovan.