IHS holds Hall of Fame induction

The Irvington High School Athletic Hall of Fame held its 2024 induction ceremony on Thursday night, May 16, at Mamma Victoria’s in Nutley.

It was an amazing night, celebrating the past (the 1975 football team), the present (the more recent honorees), and the future (members of the school’s girls flag football program were on hand).

A total of 18 players and coaches from the 1975 football season were able to make the event and reminisce about a memorable season while catching up with each other after nearly a half century.

The other inductees were:

• Nashawn Brooks, Class of 2019 football and wrestling star who was tragically killed in a car accident in 2021.

• Randy James, Class of 2006 standout track and field athlete.

• Yvonne Bradford, Class of 1990 standout soccer and track and field athlete.

• Kyle Steele, head wrestling and head girls flag football coach.

• Ralph Steele, the father of Kyle Steele and the longtime public address announcer for IHS athletic events who founded the Irvington Golden Knights Pop Warner football program. Ralph Steele died in March 2023.

• Bruce Essing, IHS athletic director for 20 years until his retirement in 2008.

• 1975 football team.

Additionally, Reggie Torain, the father of Brooks, received the Irvington Varsity Club’s Milton “Mickey” Wiener Mentorship Award for his work with Irvington’s student-athletes and within the community.

Gary Way, Class of 1976 free safety who recently retired from Nike as a corporate attorney, talked about both the tangible (7-3 record, first IHS playoff team, eight-game winning streak includng two games from the previous season, first Irvington team to beat Montclair at any level in 16 years, first Irvington team to be ranked in the Top 20 and Top 10—as high as number eight—by the Star-Ledger, first all-state player in Tom Lisinicchia) and intangible (racially mixed, but strongly bonded together) reasons for the team’s inclusion.

Attendees from the ‘75 team were co-captain Tom Lisinicchia, Ed Doud, Rich Falconi, Jim Givas, Clem Salerno, Rich Fascenelli, Perry Primavera, Stan Jones, Larry Fascenelli, Tom Doud, Pete Gilleece, Jack Fiorenza, Michael Lardieri, Gary Way, and John Schmidt (players), head coach Fred Manuel, and assistant coaches Dennis Ondilla and Thomas Rothacker.

James was a champion in the following: Essex County indoors shuttle hurdle relay, New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s State Indoors State Shuttle Hurdle Relay, National Championship shuttle hurdle relay, Essex County outdoors shuttle hurdle relay, conference 110m hurdles, Essex County outdoors 100-meter dash, Essex County outdoors 110-meter hurdles, NJSIAA state sectional 400m hurdles, and NJSIAA State Group 4 110m hurdles. He was also a first-team all-conference and first-team all-county honoree.

Bradford was a NJSIAA Group 4 state champion in the 400-meter dash, was a member of the winning Essex County indoors sprint medley team and was a member on Irvington’s first girls relay team to ever place in the state relays.

The seniors on this year’s IHS girls flag football team were honored guests, as their achievements were recognized.