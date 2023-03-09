IHS’s JROTC finishes impressive season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School Junior ROTC squad has been crossing the state winning trophies both as a squad and as individuals.

“Major Crosby Munro and myself are so proud of the cadets’ effort, teamwork, determination, and commitment to each other,” said Sgt. Harvey L. Craig, who helps lead the squad.

“They used the mantra of ‘Each One, Teach One’ and they demonstrated this all year.”

The program most recently participated in the Annual North Jersey League Drill Championship at Union High School on March 4.

The cadets practiced every day since September and won a plethora of trophies while competing at meets throughout the state, Craig said.

The squad leaders included seniors Latrell Ellis, Cindy Tamay Yupa, Marilyn Zaruma, and Joseph Michel.

“These seniors have dedicated countless hours to the program,” Craig said.

The cadets not only did well as a team; they also did well as individuals.

In the knockout round in the individual drill category, Irvington’s cadets, competing in a field of 150, took home several top prizes.

Cindy Tamay Yupa took first place, Jonathan Philippe took fourth, and Melldjy Metellus took fifth place.

They were awarded their own trophies while the squad closed out the North Jersey League Championship Meet with the following trophies:

First Place Unarmed Platoon; Second Place Armed Color Guard; Second Place Unarmed Color Guard; Second Place Armed Platoon; Second Place Overall Armed; Third Place LET I Squad;

Third Place Unarmed Inspection; Third Place Unarmed Exhibition; Third Place Armed Inspection.

With drill season over, the JROTC program now switches gears and begins to focus on its physical fitness team.

Their first competition is March 11 at Admiral Halsey’s Marine Corps JROTC program’s Youth Physical Fitness Meet.