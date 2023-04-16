Intergenerational Book Club is created

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In partnership with the West Orange Student Council Elder Services and Council President Tammy Williams, the Grassroots Community Foundation held its monthly collaborative literacy program titled “It’s Elementary” on Thursday, April 6.

“It’s Elementary” is a program where, under the guidance of local high school teacher Catherine Connors, students from West Orange High School are transported to community centers to read together with older citizens of West Orange.

“The program is an absolute delight,” Williams said. “Seeing young kids interacting with elders in their community is a wonderful thing.”

The readings for each month are selected from Read Across America (RAA), which provides book suggestions and discussion questions.

This month’s book was “Kiyoshi’s Walk” by Mark Karlins. “Kiyoshi’s Walk” is a story about a young boy, Kiyoshi, and his grandfather Eto, who is a poet. Kiyoshi asks his grandfather where poems come from, prompting Eto to take Kiyoshi on a walk where Kiyoshi finds answers and is inspired to write his own haiku.

Read Across America is a national organization that encourages young people to read.

“West Orange decided that instead of elders reading to students, the students would read to elders,” said Laura Van Dyke, director of Senior Services. “The youth come to two senior service centers to read meaningful books and ask probing questions that both the youth and older generations can reflect on.

“It is a three-part series that ends on May 4, we have an opportunity for members of the public to come and partake in the event as well,” Van Dyke said. “There is tremendous value in intergenerational knowledge and coming together to learn and grow.”

“This is another example of groups coming together,” Van Dyke said. “We value our partnerships with not just the city council, but the high school, Read Across America and the National Education Association, which all together make events like this possible.”

The event started last month, March 2, which is close to Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, the man who inspired this national program that the Education Association created in 1997.

Originally starting out as a day, the program became popular enough to extend to a week, eventually being held across the US. The last Read Across America event in West Orange will be held on May 4.