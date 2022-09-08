Irvington High principal welcomes students back to school

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington students returned to the classroom on Sept. 7 to begin the 2022-23 school year. Irvington High School’s new principal, Malikita Wright, who previously served as assistant principal, expressed her excitement to return to the home of the Blue Knights in a letter to the community.

“Some changes have occurred since my previous tenure, but the focus on student achievement remains the same. The goal for all students to reach their full academic potential through exposure to a challenging and rigorous curriculum that addresses various learning styles continues to lead the way in providing opportunities for success,” Wright wrote. “I am eager to work with the new administrative team, teachers and staff in ensuring that we prepare our students for the future. As a result of the global pandemic, the educational community has developed new ways to grow; at IHS, the structure of our teaching and learning will incorporate these new understandings to best meet the needs of all learners. Technology will continue to play a critical role in our students’ academic journeys. Beyond the rigors of academics, building a positive school culture and climate is paramount to moving IHS forward. Social-emotional learning along with 21st-century skills will serve as a catalyst in fostering college- and career-ready citizens.”

Wright advised students to make their most of their school experience by embracing the many opportunities they are offered.

“Fall, winter and spring sports offer opportunities for students to build upon their own athletic interest and skills. During the past school year, both boys football and girls flag football were winning state champions. Their success is a testament to what is possible for our students,” Wright wrote. “In addition, many of our clubs, such as robotics, consumer bowl and forensics, to name a few, provide opportunities for students to expand their talents in these areas. We are encouraging our newest members of the IHS family, Class of 2026, to take advantage of all IHS has to offer.”

The principal assured the community that IHS will continue to gain momentum in areas such as embracing diversity, forming the leaders of tomorrow, and advocacy and changemaking, all thanks to partnerships with the parents/guardians and community stakeholders.

“The bar has been raised to bridge the learning gaps; we are prepared and committed to the task. The residual impact of the pandemic is still with us; however, we will continue to forge ahead keeping in mind safety first,” she wrote. “On behalf of the administrative team, teachers and staff of IHS, we again welcome students and their families to a new school year. I am honored to serve as the principal of IHS. I look forward to a safe, productive and exciting school year.”