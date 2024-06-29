Irvington High School Class of 2024 graduates

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Class of 2024 made the walk onto Mathews Field at the Irvington Athletic Complex for graduation ceremonies on June 19.

The traditional playing of “Pomp and Circumstance” followed a musical prelude led by music teacher Matthew Peterson Jr. The Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Color Guard presented the flag before “The Star Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” were sung by Chrisla Charles, a graduating senior.

Assistant Principal Leon Miller introduced those in attendance before opening remarks were made by Principal Darnel R. Mangan, Superintendent of Schools April Vauss and Board of Education President Syesha Benbow.

Students in the National Honor Society, JROTC, class officers and student trustees were recognized by Assistant Principal Alexis Allen-Penn before she presented class salutatorian Derrick Ogega, who spoke to classmates.

Mangan returned to the mike to introduce valedictorian Emmanuella Oulare, who gave the traditional valedictory address.

The guest speaker was New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, who spoke before the diplomas were handed out by Vauss, Benbow, and school administrators.

The newly graduated class sang the Alma Mater, led by Emmanuella Anoke, which conclude with the words:

“All hail our Alma Mater, Irvington High, Your worthy name we sing. Your songs of triumph, Irvington High, from year to year will ring.”