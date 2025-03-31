Irvington HS alumnus Josh Evans inducted into state athletic hall of fame

IRVINGTON, NJ — Former Irvington High School football and track and field star Josh Evans was inducted into the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony on Sunday, March 23, at the Westin at Forrestal Village in Princeton.

Evans, a 2009 graduate, who was an All-State selection in football and track and field, played in the NFL after a successful career at the University of Florida. The safety was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round 2013 and played for the Jaguars for three seasons from 2013-15.

At IHS in his senior year, he won the 55-meter hurdles and the 110-meter hurdles at the NJSIAA’s indoor Meet of Champions and outdoor Meet of Champions, respectively.

Evans was part of the NJSIAA’s 2025 Hall of Fame induction class., and was nominated for the Hall of Fame by former IHS athletic director John Taylor. Evans also is a member of the IHS Athletic Hall of Fame.

Photo Courtesy of John Taylor