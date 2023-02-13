Irvington HS hosts a signing day for the school’s football players

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team’s past season, culminating in a state championship, was the result of hard work, dedication and never giving up. That was the message delivered by the IHS football team’s assistant head coach, Nhemie Theodore, as he addressed the crowd during the school’s annual signing day on Wednesday, Feb. 1, which honored four seniors who had announced their college commitments to continue their football careers.

Seniors Tyrese George, Famah Toure, Nasir Addison and Tyler Wint were seated together, eagerly waiting for the opportunity to share where they would be continuing their academic and sport endeavors for the next four years during the early-afternoon ceremony. Irvington Councilwoman Jamillah Beasley joined an IHS gym packed with students, teachers and family members in attendance. The IHS marching band and cheerleaders also performed during the event.

Wide receiver Famah Toure will be attending Rutgers University, lineman Tyrese George will be attending Long Island University in New York, defensive end Tyler Wint will be attending Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and cornerback Nasir Addison will be taking his talents to the University of Kentucky.

Here is what George had to say about this moment and being in this position.

“There isn’t one feeling I have right now, I’m just blessed to be in this position,” George told the Irvington Herald.

“This is an amazing feeling, there is no feeling better than signing a letter of intent,” Toure told the Irvington Herald. “I just can’t wait to get on campus and perform for my state, New Jersey.”

Wint said he was pleased with his decision to be a two-sport athlete in high school.

“I feel really good. My hard work for the past four years has paid off,” Wint told the Irvington Herald. “The dedication that I had to wrestling and football has paid off and I’m very excited for where my future is heading.”

Addison said he was looking forward to attending University of Kentucky and was glad he chose it instead of other colleges.

“I feel good about my decision. The coaches at Kentucky invested in me a lot to make sure that I’m the best player, best athlete and best student I could be,” Addison told the Irvington Herald. “The coaches checked in on me and my family to make sure that we are good, so I feel like the University of Kentucky is the best place for me.”