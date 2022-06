This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — At the ceremony and parade on Memorial Day, May 30, the Irvington community gathered to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice: dying while fighting for our country. The Irvington High School JROTC took point at the parade, honoring the servicemen and servicewomen who fought for freedom, safety and home.

Photos Courtesy of Irvington High School JROTC