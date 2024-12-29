Irvington man faces murder charge after gunfight in Newark

An Irvington resident is accused of shooting a Newark resident and getting in a gunfight with city police officers.

A-Jahada Amirah Bostwick, 26, of Irvington, allegedly shot Tyron Whitley, 38, in Newark, according to a press release from Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Emmanuel Miranda.

The shooting happened on North 9th Street on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Officers, already in the area, heard shots and immediately rushed to the scene. During the arrest attempt, shots were exchanged between the suspect and the officers. No one was injured, the release said.

Bostwick has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Whitley, first-degree attempted murder of a Newark police officer, and second-degree weapons charges.