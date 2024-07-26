Irvington man facing cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, gun charges

An Irvington man has been charged with distributing cocaine, possessing distribution quantities of fentanyl and heroin, trafficking multiple firearms, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced last week.

Kyrell Domnie, who is also known as “Fly Ky,” and is 39, is charged with six counts of distributing, and possessing with intent to distribute, cocaine, one count of possessing with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, two counts of firearms trafficking, three counts of possessing a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor in Newark federal court on July 17, and was detained.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

In December 2023, law enforcement began investigating Domnie for his involvement in distributing narcotics and firearms trafficking. Law enforcement conducted several controlled purchases of large quantities of cocaine from Domnie between January and April, as well as controlled purchases of handguns on Jan. 30, and Feb. 19.

During searches of two apartments and a vehicle belonging to Domnie, law enforcement recovered distribution quantities of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine along with materials used to package, store, and transport the narcotics for distribution.

Law enforcement also recovered an additional handgun in a hidden compartment in Domnie’s vehicle along with narcotics.

Domnie faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on the counts of distribution of, and possession with intent to distribute, controlled substances, and a fine of $1 million. On the counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and firearms trafficking, Domnie faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

On the count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, Domnie faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years, which must run consecutively to any other sentence Domnie receives, and a maximum potential penalty of life in prison. Each firearm count carries a maximum fine of $250,000.

Sellinger credited the special agents and task force officers of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Newark Field Division, under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Ross A. Marchetti; detectives of the New Jersey State Police, under the direction of Col. Patrick J. Callahan; the Newark Department of Public Safety, under the direction of Director Fritz G. Fragé; and the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice, under the direction of New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, with the investigation leading to the charges.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Trevor A. Chenoweth of the General Crimes Unit in Newark. Defense counsel is Areeb Salim, an assistant federal public defender.