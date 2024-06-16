Irvington man facing kidnapping and attempted murder charges

IRVINGTON — An Irvington resident is facing attempted murder, kidnapping and sexual assault charges for two alleged assaults that happend on June 3.

Caream Davis, 46, was arrested June 5 in Richmond, Va., by members of the United States Marshal Service, according to a press release from Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens and Irvington Public Safety Director Tracy Bowers.

Specific details of the assaults are being withheld to protect the identity of the victims, one of whom is an adult and one of whom is a juvenile, the release said.

Detectives from the Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit identified Davis as a suspect during the course of their investigation into the assaults.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted sexual assault, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, one count of third-degree criminal restraint and one count of third-degree terroristic threats.

Davis was arrested late Wednesday night in Richmond, Va., by the marshals. He will be held in Virginia pending extradition to New Jersey.

The allegations against Davis are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.