Irvington man is accused of dragging police officer behind car

An Irvington resident is facing criminal charges after he allegedly dragged a police officer behind his car while fleeing a traffic stop, police said.

On Oct. 3, at 1 p.m., Mountainside Police Officer Nicholas Hussey saw a Hyundai Sonata being operated without a front New Jersey license plate and an inoperative rear brake light.

Hussey conducted a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Route 22 and Glenside Avenue with Police Officer Brendan Carlos arriving as a backup officer, police said.

The operator could not produce a driver’s license and attempts were made by the police officers to properly identify the driver so that motor vehicle summons could be issued to the correct person.

While speaking outside of the vehicle, the driver gave conflicting information to the police officers as to his real identity. The driver then re-entered the vehicle despite orders from the officers not to do so, police said.

Carlos attempted to restrain the driver from entering the vehicle but the driver fled at high speed while dragging Carlos approximately 50 feet, causing injury to the officer.

The Mountainside Detective Bureau through a collaborative investigative process with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, and Springfield Police Department were able to identify the suspect as James McMillion, 38, of Irvington.

McMillion was arrested by Mountainside Police Officers and Union County Prosecutor’s Office detectives in Irvington without further incident.

McMillion was charged with numerous indictable offenses including aggravated assault on a police officer and eluding police. The Mountainside Police are working with other police agencies who have an investigative interest in the suspect.

Carlos sustained injuries to his extremities including having his right foot run over by the vehicle, police said. He was treated at Overlook Hospital in Summit and later released.