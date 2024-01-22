Irvington man is Gov. Murphy’s guest

An Irvington resident who served prison time for drug trafficking was among those invited to Gov. Phil Murphy’s state of the state address.

Ulysses McMillan was sentenced to 22 years for drug trafficking while carrying a firearm. When he was released from prison, he met former Gov. Jim McGreevey and enrolled in New Jersey Reentry Crop.

Murphy delivered the 2024 State of the State Address on Jan.9. First Lady Tammy Murphy attended and was joined by several special guests, including local entrepreneurs, workers, health care professionals, and young leaders who are doing their part to build a stronger, fairer, and more inclusive state. These individuals were invited because they embody the ideals, aspirations, and policy priorities the Governor highlighted in his speech, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“As we begin our seventh year of partnership, New Jersey stands tall, resilient, and brimming with ambition. But our work is far from finished,” said Murphy. “The special guests joining us at this year’s State of the State Address reflect the ongoing – and highest – priorities of our administration: lowering costs, raising wages, and creating boundless opportunities for every family, especially the next generation of New Jerseyans. Together, we are building a New Jersey that is better today and brighter tomorrow.”

McMillan has since acquired his identification and license, established his own personal banking accounts, and owns an LLC, which he founded since being released.

McMillan presently works two jobs, the first of which is for Driscoll Foods in Wayne, and the second for NJRC as a driver. Since returning home, McMillan has also provided support to court-involved persons, including defendants, respondents, and victims.

“Phil and I are privileged to be joined by this group of exceptional individuals from across our state,” said Tammy Murphy. “Each of these New Jerseyans exemplifies the values at the heart of the administration’s work to build a stronger and fairer New Jersey. As we reflect on the past six years and share our vision for the future, we are inspired by the remarkable leadership, courage, and life experiences of these guests and their contributions to our state.”

Other special guests included Alex Chen, a Newark resident who has a 4.4 GPA at the Essex County Donald M. Payne Senior Tech High School; Jose Flores of Union, an immigrant from Peru who rose from dishwasher to executive chef of four restaurants; Eddie Freeman, 0Marlton resident who is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan; Emily Gutierrez of Elizabeth, who is a teacher at the J. Christian Bollwage Finance Academy in the Elizabeth Public Schools;

Yenjay Hu of Westfield, a senior at Westfield High School who is a co-founder and executive director of Vote16NJ, a student-led advocacy organization dedicated to lowering the voting age to 16 in local elections; Andrés Jaquez-Cruz, a Newark, resident, born in the Dominican Republic, he go a perfect score

on his math SAT and NJSLS and has been awarded a full ride

to MIT.