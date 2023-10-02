Irvington man sentenced for stealing $237K in Social Security benefits

An Irvington man was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for stealing more than $237,000 in Social Security benefits intended for his deceased brother, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Silvano Chable, 54, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton to one count of wire fraud. Judge Wigenton imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

In March 2000, Chable applied for Social Security benefits on behalf of his brother, who was paralyzed as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

Chable’s brother began to receive Social Security benefits in July 2000; he died in May 2001. Chable did not notify the Social Security Administration of his brother’s death and, therefore, the Social Security Administration continued to send monthly benefit payments intended for Chable’s deceased brother.

Chable stole $237,780 in Disability Insurance Benefits from the U.S. Social Security Administration from approximately May 2001 to November 2017.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Wigenton sentenced Chable to two years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution of $237,780.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General, Office of Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Sharon MacDermott, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

The government was represented by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Meriah Russell and Assistant U.S. Attorney Josephine Park of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Camden.