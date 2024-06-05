Irvington man shot on Maplewood street

MAPLEWOOD — Detectives are investigating the shooting of an Irvington man on Jacoby Street.

On Friday, May 31, at 11:30 p.m., police responded to Jacoby Street near Brown Street on a report of shots fired. Responding officers located a 24-year-old man laying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers and South Essex Fire Department Emergency Medical Service personnel rendered aid and transported the man to an area hospital, where he was in stable condition at the beginning of the week, police said.

The Maplewood Police Detective Bureau is currently still investigating the incident. Residents can expect extra police presence in the area.

Anyone with video or information about the incident is asked to contact the Maplewood Police Department at 973-762-3400 and speak with either Detective Rodrigues or Detective Isetts. They can also be reached via email at BRodrigues@MaplewoodNJ.gov and WIsetts@MaplewoodNJ.gov.