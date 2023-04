IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Jean Pierre Valencia won the New Jersey Golden Gloves 165-pound open class title on Saturday, April 15, at the North Bergen Recreation Center in North Bergen.

The 23-year-old beat Trenton’s Alvin Matthews by decision in the state’s premier amateur boxing tournament. Valencia moves on to the Golden Gloves of America National Tournament of Champions, which takes place May 8-13 at Harrah’s Casino in Chester, Pa.