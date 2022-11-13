Irvington NAACP celebrates 41st anniversary with dinner

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington NAACP’s 41st anniversary Freedom Fund Dinner was a sweeping success, drawing many community officials and residents to celebrate the civil rights organization on Friday, Nov. 4, at the D’Lorice banquet hall in Irvington. As part of the evening’s theme, “This Is Power,” the Irvington NAACP honored three community organizations at this year’s dinner: the Irvington chapter of the National Action Network, the Newark Community Health Center of Irvington and the Irvington Neighborhood Improvement Corp.

In addition to Terrell, esteemed guests included Irvington City Council First Vice President October Hudley, Second Vice President Charnette Frederic, Irvington Public Library board of trustees President Rodney White and Assemblywoman Cleopatra Tucker and many others.

Through events such as this, the NAACP reaffirms its commitment to social justice and equality for all.

“What we’re always trying to do is recruit younger members and address issues in our community,” Irvington NAACP President Kathleen Witcher said at the event. Witcher has been working diligently during the past year to initiate various jobs and social programs throughout Irvington, including environmental and housing programs, as well as working with the Biden administration to address student loan forgiveness.

“We are working with environmental service organizations for green jobs, scheduling a virtual meeting to introduce the (Pre-Apprenticeship in Career Education) Program idea to Irvington youth,” Witcher said, explaining that PACE is a new, youth-training program that will be rolled out to Irvington residents within the next year; it will provide its youth participants with job opportunities in high management after program completion.

“Student loan debt cancellation work with President Biden is another major focal point,” Witcher said, stressing that the local NAACP chapter is working industriously to address national problems affecting residents in Irvington.

White explained how NAACP members work to solve issues around the community.

“I’ve been involved in meetings and discussions for the past four years with Mayor (Tony) Vauss and his administration,” White said. “Traffic incidents and drug crimes have decreased under Mayor Vauss, with limited funds,” White continued, adding that this is work the NAACP and multiple community organizations have undertaken in collaboration with one another.

Hudley, who is president of the Irvington NAN, has helped with many civil rights and social justice cases through her organization.

“(Hudley) has helped (fight for justice in) the George Floyd and Eric Garner cases,” Irvington NAN member Vivian Etienne said, adding that Eric Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, was a member of the Christian Love Baptist Church in Irvington. “The network has also organized protests in Washington, D.C., during the Trump campaign.”

Despite ongoing issues with the COVID-19 pandemic and disagreements with the Vauss administration, the local NAACP chapter has remained committed to civil rights and social justice.

“I’ve disagreed with Mayor Vauss and his administration on various issues throughout the years, but there’s no denying that his administration is successful,” White said.

The chapter is focused on national issues as well as local ones.

“Georgia, Florida and South Dakota are major states currently suppressing votes and performing gender-based discrimination,” Witcher said. “Immigrants are being cast aside and treated like cattle by Govs. DeSantis and Kemp. I don’t know if we’re moving forward.”

There are clearly many more issues that the NAACP is tackling, from the growing housing crisis to the recent attacks on the LGBTQ community. The NAACP has broadened education and action regarding a lot of issues since its founding in February 1909. The organization works to advance justice not just for members of the African American community, but for multiple groups of people across the country.

On Nov. 4, just as the Irvington NAACP was recognizing other local organizations that make a difference, so too was the community thanking the local branch for all it does.

