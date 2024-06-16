Irvington NAACP hands out four awards at Freedom Fund dinner

The Freedom Fund Dinner of the Irvington NAACP was held at the Temple of Hip Hop in Newark on June 6.

Among those who were asked to speak about their current work were Jamillah Cupe, founder of the Unstuckness Restoration Center, Kanileah Anderson of the Newark school board, and Elaine Lane of David’s Shoes.

The director of the Urban League of Essex County, Vivian Cox Fraser, spoke about a new project that will help first-time home buyers purchase new two-family homes.

There were also four awards offered to people who have continued to make a difference in our community:

Alfred Dubose, deacon of Greater New Point Missionary Baptist Church in Irvington;

Erika Rowe, the community manager for the L.E.A.D. social services and police reform program;

Tariq Raheem, one of the state’s coordinators for tours by the New Jersey Education Association enslavement project;

Zayid Muhammad, founder of NCAP received a plaque for exemplary leadership.

NAACP Irvington Chapter President Kathleen Witcher presented the awards. She worked on the event with branch officers Jerry Anderson, Rodney White, and Aileemah Cannon Horton, as well as with Merrick Harris, a former branch president, and member, Kalenah Witcher.