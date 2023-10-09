Irvington Park gets new grass

IRVINGTON — A new synthetic grass playing surface has been installed on the soccer field in Irvington Park.

“Soccer is a very popular sport and I want to make sure we have athletic facilities that meet the needs of our children and provide our children with safe, modern fields to play on,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said during an unveiling ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The project was part of the county executive’s ongoing initiative to revitalize the Essex County Parks System and provide the most up-to-date recreation facilities, according to a press release from the county.

“Joe has always been supportive of updating the county parks, especially Irvington Park. This is a phenomenal improvement to this soccer field and we appreciate how supportive he has been to our township and our children,” Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss said.

The Essex County Department of Public Works designed the field improvements in-house and monitored the project so delays were avoided. Applied Landscape Technologies from East Hanover was awarded a publicly bid contract for $838,397 to perform the construction work. Funding was provided with a grant from the Essex County Recreation and Open Space Trust Fund. The project started in June and was completed in three months, the release said.

Currently under construction is the new 13,000-square-foot D. Bilal Beasley Community Center, which will replace the old cinderblock building next to the playground.

“Whenever I visit Irvington Park, I think of my husband Bilal because his heart was in this park. I appreciate you continuing to improve and enhance this park for the community,” said Baseemah Bealey, wife of the late Essex County Commissioner and Irvington Councilman D. Bilal Beasley.

In 2018, the tennis courts in the park were resurfaced.

In 2017, the basketball courts and walking track were updated and lighting along the walking paths was installed.

In 2016, the field house was renovated and renamed as the D. Bilal Beasley Community Center, in memory of the late Freeholder and Irvington Councilman.

In 2011, a synthetic grass surface soccer field was installed and three entrances to the park were upgraded.

In 2006, a two-story, 2,100-square-foot addition was constructed onto the community center to create more space for the public to meet, storage space and public restrooms.

In 2004, the tennis courts, walking track, basketball courts, tennis courts, softball fields and three park entrances were upgraded.

In 2003, a rubberized safety surface was installed in the Irvington Park playground and lighting was improved. Essex County has partnered with the Irvington Park Conservancy to obtain funding from the New Jersey Green Acres program and the Essex County Recreation and Open Space Trust Fund.

“On my way here, I thought about all the people who will benefit from this new field and will play on this field. I want to thank the County Executive for his ongoing attention to Irvington Park,” State Sen. Renee Burgess said at the unveiling.