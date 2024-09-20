Irvington remembers sacrifices of Sept. 11, 2001

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON — The township commemorated the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks with a ceremony that included recognition for local first responders and prayers for those lost.

“One of the worst days in American history saw some of the most heroic acts from police, fire and EMS (emergency medical services),” said Irvington Fire Department Capt. Danny Cruz, who was the emcee for the ceremony.

The remembrance was held next to the fire station in Civic Square, which was closed for the event.

Pastor Jerry Smith led the proceeding with a prayer thanking God for those in the military and first responders.

“We pray to our God to keep our country safe and for those who keep our country safe,” Smith said.

James Gibbs III played Taps and Carlton Ellen sang “Lift Every Voice.” The National Anthem was also sung during the event which included musicians from Irvington High School performing.

Irvington Twp. Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley spoke about the first responders and their actions on Sept. 11, 2001.

“We are also here to honor the first responders who selflessly responded” that day, she said.

Councilman Sean C. Evans thanked Irvington first responders for what they do.

“There are no words that can express our gratitude for what you do,” Evans said.

Councilman Orlander Glen Vick said that he had a particular fondness for first responders having survived two attacks.

“I am a World Trade Center survivor,” he said. “I was there in 1993 and in 2001,” he said. “This day is always special.”

The 1993 attack killed six people when a bomb placed in a rental van detonated below the North Tower. More than 1,000 people were injured and about 50,000 people had to be evacuated from the area. Six people were convicted of charges related to the attack.

Mayor Tony Vauss also spoke, calling for applause for public safety workers and members of the military.

“You have our love and respect for what you do every day,” he said. “They’re putting their lives on the line for us and that is the ultimate community service.”

The event also included a promotion ceremony with fire Capt. Theodore Mack making the jump to deputy chief.

“Thank you all, thank God, thank everybody,” he said after being sworn in by municipal Clerk Shawna Supel.

Irvington High School’s Army JROTC was present in full force and one cadet, Rith Charles, was honored as the Cadet of the Year.

Major Crosby Munro, senior Army instructor for Army JROTC at IHS, described Charles as a great cadet with super grades and academics and a leader who understands respect, duty and honor.

Charles, a second year cadet at Irvington High School, received a letter from Gov. Phil Murphy commending her on the award and her dedication to personal excellence.

“The state of New Jersey is behind you,” Murphy wrote.

“If you had told me two years ago that I’d be here, I never would have believed it,” Rith said.

Pastor Smith ended the event with prayer focused on the Sept. 11 attacks.

“Let us hold in our hearts what happened that day and let it never happen again,” he said.