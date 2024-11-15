Irvington salutes its veterans

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON — A ceremony was held Monday in Civic Square in recognition of Veterans Day.

The Irvington High School band provided music and the Irvington High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps provided numbers with more than 100 students marching to the event from the high school.

The Rev. Vincent Taylor gave an invocation at the start of the event that was emceed by Donald Malloy, director of the Parks and Recreation department.

Mayor Tony Vauss spoke, thanking veterans for their service and noting how proud he was of the large contingent from the high school’s JROTC program.

“It’s a privilege to see all our young people in uniform,” Vauss said. “All of our future veterans.”

Vauss also talked about how it takes something extra to put on a uniform.

“Some people sacrifice their time, some sacrifice their money and some their lives,” Vauss said. “God bless everyone here, God bless the military and God bless the United States of America.”

Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley took the podium to thank all of those who have served.

“Those of us who live in freedom will always be grateful to those who protect it,” she said.

Penny Register, a veteran representing the Veterans Service Club, and Pavel Santos, a veteran and current member of the Irvington Fire Department, both spoke thanking

their fellow veterans for their service.

Santos called for veterans to stand and be recognized and noted that he was proud of his service.

“I served in the greatest military in the world. I served in the U.S. Army for 10 years,” he said.

Santos also thanked the families of service members for what they go through when a service member is deployed.

Santos said there are currently 1,500 New Jersey residents deployed and he asked the audience to keep them and their families in their prayers.

“To all of you veterans, thank you for all you’ve done for your country, you are among the best we have,” Santos said.

Retired Army Sgt. Harvey Gregg, who runs the JROTC program at IHS, said that his grandfather and father had both also served in the military.

“I think I speak for all the veterans here, we would serve again if called upon,” he said.

After the speeches, the band, the JROTC students and most of the rest of the audience marched to Springfield Avenue, which was blocked off for the event, to the monuments along the roadway where wreaths were laid and taps was played.