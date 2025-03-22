Irvington student to present study at symposium

An Irvington resident is one of four Centenary University students selected to present their independent research at an Undergraduate Research Symposium.

The Independent student research projects focused on environmental concerns including solar power, water quality, and effects of pollution on sea life.

Michael Damptey, of Irvington, examined the water quality from Lake Musconetcong and Lake Hopatcong, which are located near the Centenary campus in Hackettstown.

The symposium is sponsored by the Independent Colleges and Universities of New Jersey, an organization representing the state’s 13 nonprofit, private institutions of higher education. It will be held on April 1 at Bell Works in Holmdel.

The annual symposium challenges students to explore science and technology through hands-on, inquiry-based learning. Working closely with faculty on their campuses, students test innovative concepts, prepare poster presentations, and defend their results before judges. The student research is funded through sponsorships and ICUNJ research-focused scholarships.

“Centenary students are provided with unique opportunities for hands-on learning beginning in their first year of college,” said Robert Battistini, vice president for academic affairs. “At large universities, research is often reserved for graduate students. Here at Centenary, undergraduates gain these experiences early on, ensuring strong resumes that open doors to acceptance at competitive graduate and veterinary schools, as well as leading corporations.”

The other students selected to present were Nic Radocanic of Long Valley and Tracy Snover of Phillipsburg, who studied phosphorous consumption by fresh water mussels as a possible solution to harmful algae blooms; and Joshua Scialom of Westfield, who did a comparative analysis of solar panels mounted on Tracker versus a stationary mounting system.