Isaiah House opens second location

EAST ORANGE — A newly renovated Isaiah House was unveiled last week.

“We are hoping to move the first family in, in the next two weeks,” said Zammeah Bivins-Gibson, executive director of Isaiah House.

Isaiah House, which was founded in 1988, has served tens of thousands of homeless and at-risk families including people living with HIV/AIDS, families of every definition, single women, and mothers with newborns.

The organization has a larger shelter on North Munn Avenue in East Orange, which has a food pantry and provides clients with school supplies, household items and other essential needs. Staff are on hand 24 hours a day, providing supportive assistance including transportation, help to enroll and maintain eligibility in state and federal programs, and other essential daily tasks.

Families receive assigned private rooms with space for parents and children along with shared bathrooms. Rooms include new bedding, from sheets to mattress protectors and assorted essential toiletries. As with all Isaiah House programming, meals are provided free of charge.

The building unveiled last week, which is on North 14th Street, is actually three buildings joined together. It can house a maximum of 25 people, including a family with up to five people.

“We want to have an intimate space,” Bivins-Gibson said. “Our main building (on North Munn Avenue) has 104 beds. It’s five stories and it also has our day care, our food pantry, so there’s a lot going on there.”

The interior of the new building was given some extra flair courtesy of 15 interior designers, who donated their services to elevate the bedrooms and common areas.

The idea to enlist the help of interior designers began at the North Munn location. In 2018, the chairman of Isaiah House’s board, who was an interior designer, came up with the idea of getting designer friends to refresh spaces in the building. The project was called Happy Spaces.

One of the designers involved at the time was Alexa Ralff of AHR Designs, who continued to be involved with Isaiah House and suggested they do the same type of project with the new building.

“She reached out to her colleagues and they all agreed,” Bivins-Gibson said.

The building on North 14th Street was actually Isaiah House’s original building.

In 1999, the City of East Orange gave the organization the building on North Munn Avenue, and the North 14th Street was eventually rented by Sierra House, which provides housing and other services to low and moderate income people. Sierra House recently moved to another location and a Department of Community Affairs grant allowed Isaiah House to resume operating the North 14th Street site.

A pipe broke, however, flooding the building so it had to be gutted, Bivins-Gibson said.

Ralff described her feelings after visiting the site for the first time.

“I remember getting in the car and taking a big breath because there was a tremendous amount to do,” Ralff said.

Ralff gave a lot of credit to Alexis Varbero, owner of Schwartz Design Showroom, which carries home furnishings, catering to those in the design industry.

“Alexis came in and said, ‘I got you. How can I help,’” Ralff said.

Varbero donated furnishings and also provided manpower to deliver and assemble the products, Ralff said.

“Alexis has multiple businesses. She’s a genius and she and her husband were a big part of this,” Bivins-Gibson said.

Many of the designers also reached out to clients to tell them about the project and clients donated needed items.

Bivins-Gibson credited the designers with “pouring love” on the project.

The designers included Laura Carlucci, Jung Lee Masters, Amy Lutz, Helene Cartaina, Sarah Storms, Janel & Ani from A and J Designs, Julie China, Sarah Gee, Rochelle Samuels, Molly Miller, Noel Gatts, Alexandra Simon and Varbero.

Bivins-Gibson also noted the work done by contractor Hassan Keith and his company JAHHA Group LLC.

“We had contractors who didn’t do what they were supposed to do and they came in and got everything done in three weeks so we could get our certificate of occupancy,” Bivins-Gibson said.

Also helping out on the project were members of the Phi Mu Alpha Sinsonia fraternity; Evan Hnasko, Rich D’Allassandro, Luke Kulesa,Michael Hamm and Chris Carman, who did landscaping work around the building.

When a client is ready to move out of Isaiah House, the organization works with an organization called HomeFull, which helps people furnish their homes.

“We bring them to a warehouse in Maplewood where they shop and pick out what they want and it’s all free,” said Jane Kampner, a volunteer with the organization.