Italian Club, Society celebrate

WEST ORANGE — Italian culture was celebrated at West Orange High School at “La Notte Italiana Brillava” or “Italian Night.”

The June 2 event was organized by students of the Italian Club and Italian Honor Society, along with advisors Rosanna Zamloot and Vincenza Amabile, and showcased many of the rich traditions and diversity of six Italian regions: Veneto, Lombardia, Toscana, Campania, Publia, and Sicilia.

The evening began as Shaelah Norris delivered a moving rendition of the National Anthem, followed by the members of the Edison Middle School Italian Club performing the Italian National Anthem.

The crowd was greeted by Superintendent Hayden Moore, who emphasized the importance of celebrating diversity and embracing different cultures. Felix Plata, the supervisor of world language and ESL, also expressed his excitement about the event and its significance.

Guest speaker Frank Gonnella, president of Orange/West Orange UNICO, shared his personal experiences of growing up Italian and the importance of Italian Sunday dinners in his family.

Throughout the evening, students presented facts about each region in both Italian and English, allowing everyone to appreciate the unique characteristics of each area.

Some dressed in traditional costumes.

The West Orange Orchestra created ambiance as guests ate dinner and Daniel Aguilera played piano.

Mason Insana and Abigail Rothstein serenaded everyone, performing iconic songs like “O’ Sole Mio” and “Vivo Per Lei” by the renowned Andrea Bocelli. The seniors of the Italian Honor Society and Italian Club showcased their dancing skills, interpreting the southern folkloristic song “Funiculi Funicula.”

Luca Favetta, a junior at the school, did a rendition of the Italian pop song “Soldi,” accompanied by the award-winning West Orange High School Boys Step Team. The juniors, sophomores, and first-year students of the Italian Club also took the stage, doing a Sicilian tarantella, enticing guests to join in the joyful dance.

The evening was also an opportunity to honor the achievements of students who received scholarships. Ten deserving recipients, including Daniel Aguilera, Emely Rodriguez, Jessica Sarkes, Maren Jacob, Samantha Galantini, Samantha Brooks, Luke Byun, Tyler Harwood, Jonathan Ocampo, and Giuliana Rella, were awarded scholarships in recognition of their accomplishments.