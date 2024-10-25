It’s the best time of year for treats from Nutley’s Credit Union.

Use your Proponent Credit Card for extra points.

The holidays are sneaking up on us, and it’s never too early to support Nutley businesses. Proponent Federal Credit Union continues to grow our rewards points partnership in Nutley.

Now you can earn 3 points for every dollar you spend at A Personal Touch Florist when you use a Proponent Visa or Signature Credit Card.

In addition to plants and flowers, A Personal Touch Florist offers custom party favors for all types of events.

Proponent Credit Cardholders can also earn extra points at these Nutley businesses.

The Oakley Kitchen + Cocktails

MEAL Restaurant

Kurly Kürtősh

Luna Wood Fire Tavern

Nutley Diner

Hyssop Beauty Apothecary

Jim Dandy’s

Cowan’s Public

Chris and Angie’s Dinette

Plus, for a limited time, Proponent members can apply for a new card with 0.00% APR* for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers. As an added benefit, there’s never a fee for balance transfers and cash advances.

View all deals and full details at profcu.org/offers

About Proponent

Proponent is one of the largest federally insured New Jersey-based Credit Unions. We are a member owned, not-for-profit, local alternative to for-profit banks. All of our earnings are reinvested to improve our products, services, and the overall experience of our members.

We recently opened a new Member Center at 433 Kingsland Street, Nutley, NJ 07110, next to The Oakley. Make an appointment to visit us today.

*APR = Annual Percentage Rate. The 0.00% offer rate for purchases and external balance transfers applies to Members who do not already have a Proponent Credit Card. When the promotional period ends, APR will adjust to the fully indexed interest rate in effect at that time. APR and credit limit may vary due to an individual’s credit worthiness. Promotion length is at the discretion of the Credit Union and subject to change. This offer cannot be combined with any other Proponent offer and/or service. Offer expires 11/30/2024.