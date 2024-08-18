Japanese students visit West Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney was on hand Friday, Aug. 9, as members of the West Orange Rotary Club welcomed Japanese exchange students to West Orange.

The club hosted a brief luncheon ceremony at Turtle Back Zoo, following their visit to the Thomas Edison National Historical Park earlier in the day. McCartney greeted each student, speaking through an interpreter, as she presented them with a neck wallet on a lanyard featuring West Orange’s iconic logo as a gift souvenir.

Rotary members followed their long-standing tradition of exchanging unique club flags with all 25 Japanese students and their three adult chaperones, who spoke English. The group will be in the United States until Tuesday, Aug. 20, before returning home. The experience allows them to gain a broader perspective, make new friends and share their own culture with American host families fostering mutual understanding.