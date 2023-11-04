JESPY House gets $1 million gift

SOUTH ORANGE — A $1 million gift has been given to JESPY House, the South Orange-based non-profit that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The gift from Summit residents Judy and Ken Peskin will support the organization’s campaign to build new residential units for clients ages 18 and older, with a focus on affordably priced units, according to a press release from JESPY House.

The gift came in the midst of a Jespy fundraising campaign called Go Big for JESPY, which aims to create vocational, clinical and program spaces, community spaces, a new library and technology center, and expand existing health, wellness, and recreational facilities for clients.

“When we began planning our Go Big for JESPY campaign, we knew it would take confidence, determination, incredible philanthropic support and many cheerleaders,” said Audrey Winkler, JESPY’s executive director. “Judy and Ken were one of the first to say, ‘We’re in!’ And thanks to their seed gift, we were positioned to think big and to go big. We are thrilled that Judy, a long time board member, is the honorary chair of the Go Big for JESPY campaign and we will always be grateful to Ken for remaining one of JESPY’s number one cheerleaders.”

“It is our sincere hope that many others will follow our lead and contribute to the Go Big for JESPY campaign,” said Judy Peskin. “We believe that this very exciting dream can come to pass and that many philanthropic people will be inspired to join us in supporting it, as did Leon and Toby Cooperman (who’s historic $13.25 million matching challenge gift was announced this summer). We invite others who care about the work of JESPY to join us in supporting this campaign in a BIG way. It will make an enormous difference in the lives of our clients.”

“I have long been uplifted by JESPY and its mission of enabling clients to be as independent as possible while learning to accept and deal with the various issues that affect their lives,” said Ken Peskin. “I have been privileged to witness how JESPY has changed from the original four clients to the current 300 plus clients who are supported and encouraged by professional staff. We are very excited about the organization’s future.”

The Peskins said they recognize that many JESPY clients are struggling with escalating rents in the community and have therefore directed their gift to support affordably priced units.

Jody and Dan K., longtime JESPY clients who are married, said affordably priced housing is important to them.

“Rents are getting extremely high, and since my husband Dan retired, only one of us is working,” Jody said. “We want to stay in South Orange. We are part of a community where our friends are and where it is convenient to get places. Affordably priced housing is critical to our being able to stay in the community we love.”

Judy Peskin grew up in Maplewood, attended Columbia High School, graduated from Middlebury College, and received her master’s degree in education from Teachers College. She taught French and then Spanish, mostly at the high school level, for 27 years. Judy’s introduction to JESPY was prompted by a lifelong friend who raised a child with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and her desire to give back to her own community.

Ken Peskin grew up in the Bronx. A graduate of The City College of New York and Harvard Business School, he joined a supermarket company which later became Supermarkets General Corp., best known as Pathmark, and eventually became the corporation’s CEO. Ken’s post-supermarket business initiatives have included the turnaround operation of E&B Marine, his own bookstore in Westfield, and Workbench Furniture. He continues to work as a business advisor and active volunteer, serving as a national board member and past president of the New Jersey Region of the American Jewish Committee.