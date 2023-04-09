Jewelry sale to raise money for SO Library

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The Friends of the South Orange Public Library will be holding a Spring Jewelry Sale in May.

The sale will feature fine jewelry, designer jewelry, sterling silver pieces, brand names, precious stones, vintage pieces, earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets, pendants, brooches, men’s cuff links, watches and accessories.

The sale will also feature quality costume jewelry at very reasonable prices, with most pieces in the $1-$15 range, according to a press release from organizers.

The sale will take place in the South Orange Public Library, 65 Scotland Road, South Orange. The sale is scheduled to frun from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 and from 1 to 4 p.m. on May 7. Friends of the library are eligible for early bird admission on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m.

All of the jewelry has been donated. Sale proceeds will fund library services for the South Orange community. Cash, credit cards, and debit cards accepted. Face masks recommended.

For more information or to donate jewelry or volunteer, go to sopl.org/friends-of-sopl.