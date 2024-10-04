Keeping up with friends and neighbors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE — On the last Wednesday of every month, a group of about 25 elegantly dressed women meet for lunch in a classic Italian restaurant to laugh, catch up and learn.

It started about three years ago after Sue McElroy’s husband passed away.

“We all showed up to support her,” said Shirley Hendricks, who organizes the events held at Bella Italia on Central Avenue. “We were all in the yard and I looked around and thought that we can’t just get together when someone dies.”

Hendricks and McElroy and many of the women at the lunch are long-time residents of Orange’s South Ward also known as Seven Oaks; their children went to school together, they socialized as neighbors and many have been in their homes for 50 years or more.

The neighborhood is an historic district, which helps bring them together. McElroy knows that Hendricks’ home was built for one of Thomas Edison’s daughters and her own was built for Edison’s doctor.

They weren’t particularly active politically but tried to do positive things for the community whenever possible.

“We’ve always been an organized community in the South Ward,” McElroy said. “As we aged, we realized we still wanted to get together.”

There is usually a guest speaker. On the most recent Wednesday, it was Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II, who talked to the group about the types of crimes seniors should be aware of.

Stephens said that he knows Hendricks because both are active East Orange High School alumni. He was happy to be there, he said, adding it’s important for people to socialize.

“This is a great group and a great thing for people in the community,” Stephens said. “As humans, we crave social contact, we need it.”

Hendricks said that men are invited but only women show up. “They’re probably at home watching a game, drinking a beer or scratching themselves,” she said.

It’s an informal group, sometimes certain people show up, sometimes not, but there is a sign in sheet and people must put their birthdate down next to their name. “I like to give them some little token during their birth month,” Hendricks said.

The restaurant makes the event very easy, Hendricks said.

“I called all of the local restaurants and he was the only one who would accept my group at noon,” Hendricks said. “I wanted my group home before the school buses and all the traffic.”

Sal Granata, manager and a member of the family that owns the restaurant, was happy to see the group and very accommodating.

“It’s always nice to see them,” Granata said. “It’s a wonderful event and they always enjoy themselves.”

Another neighbor Maxine Gilchrist Johnson said she enjoys the chance to get together with old friends. She’s known Hendricks since they were children. Their mothers worked together and they both attended East Orange schools before both ended up in Orange on the same block.

“You don’t always get to see old friends,” she said.

Hendricks will be 83 in November but she remains active. She is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology. She designed clothing, owned a boutique and is a once and future model; she did some modeling when she was younger and was recently asked to model for a group that is marketing to an older demographic.

“Our kids are all grown up and moved away and many of our significant others have passed on,” Hendricks said. “So to fight against depression and loneliness, I thought it would be nice to get together once a month so we have something to look forward to.”