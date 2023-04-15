Kids ‘Leap Into Spring’ in Elmwood Park

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted Green hosted the 15th annual Leap into Spring celebration at Elmwood Park on Saturday,

April 8.

Kids and residents were able to enjoy an egg hunt, train rides, face painting, bouncy houses, rock climbing, a petting zoo, food and giveaways.

“We are celebrating not only the city, but the people in our communities who continue to make it thrive,” Green said at the event. “Our East Orange Rough Riders, the Police Department, the East Orange Public Works (DPW) and everyone in the community.”

Fourth Ward Councilwoman Tameika Garrett-Ward spoke to the kids and attendants at the event, encouraging kids to enjoy themselves.

“How is everyone doing? Beautiful weather,” Ward said at the event. “Who is ready to win some prizes? I hope everyone has fun out there.”

Fifth ward Councilwoman Alicia Holman also spoke to residents.

“Who is going to collect the most eggs today? I will be there in the winners’ circle to see,” Holman said at the event. “Everyone enjoy themselves, happy Easter, Happy Ramadan to those who are Muslim, everyone be respectful and have a great day.”

Green then took the time out to highlight local employees who helped to put this event together and contribute to the community.

“Let us give a round of applause to the commissioner from the Parking Authority Dave Samuels,” Green said.

Green also highlighted how kids could win additional prizes during the egg hunt.

“There are golden eggs in the field,” Green said. “If you get one, you win a gift

card and a cash prize. There are only a few of them, so make sure that you look closely for them. You can win a select few bikes that are available this evening, there are many easter baskets available to win, so go out and have fun.”

Green then proceeded to count down from five to commence the start of the egg hunt. At the same time, families were taking a ride around the park on the fire truck and train provided by the city. Other children were engaging in rock climbing and having their faces painted.

The winner of the egg hunt collected 65 eggs; the second-place winner collected 53 eggs. A total of nine children collected golden eggs to win a bicycle and a gift card. Residents then enjoyed food on behalf of East Orange Public Works.