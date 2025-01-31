Knicks honor EOCHS basketball coach

East Orange Campus High School head boys basketball coach Gabe Baltimore has been nominated for this year’s Jr. Knicks Coach of the Year award.

Baltimore is a respected and dedicated member of his community, both as a teacher and basketball coach at EOCHS, where his commitment to students and athletes has made a lasting impact, according to the statement announcing the award.

After the heartbreaking loss of a player to gun violence, Baltimore led his team to a triumphant championship victory, demonstrating incredible resilience and leadership.

His efforts have been recognized with prestigious honors, including the 2024 NJBCA Essex County Coach of the Year award, the statement said.

While championships matter, Baltimore’s passion lies in providing his players with opportunities beyond the court. He arranges college visits and emphasizes the importance of academics.

A constant mentor, he is available 24/7 to offer guidance and support, helping athletes navigate challenges on and off the court and empowering them to succeed in all aspects of life, the statement said.

Each year, the Jr. Knicks Coach of the Year award celebrates coaches making a positive impact, on and off the court, in each of their respective communities. Those recognized are celebrated for their demonstrated qualities of commitment, dedication, integrity, character, mentorship and participation within

community service initiatives.

The Jr. Knicks Coach of The Year program celebrates coaches who embody the values that make a positive impact on young basketball players, both on the court and in the community.

The Knicks, and sponsor the Hospical for Speical Surgery, choose 15 nominees. Two finalists will each win $5,000, and the Coach of the Year will be awarded $20,000 and be entered as the Knicks representative in the Jr. NBA’s National Coach of the Year Program.