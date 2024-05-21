Know where to fill your plate with extra rewards points.

Use a local Credit Card at these neighborhood spots.

Proponent Federal Credit Union’s Rewards Program keeps getting more flavorful. Now you can earn 3 points for every dollar you spend at Jim Dandy’s and Cowan’s Public when you use a Proponent Visa or Signature Credit Card!

Additionally, you can earn extra points at the following Nutley merchants.

Hyssop Beauty Apothecary

Luna Wood Fire Tavern

MEAL

The Oakley Kitchen + Cocktails

Kurly Kürtősh

The Nutley Diner

Points are redeemable for a full menu of gift cards as well as travel!

More reasons to apply

Always a Low Rate , as low as 13.00% APR* – Rates stay lower than most other cards and there are no late payment rate penalties. Plus, you can transfer balances and advance cash for your purchase rate.

– Rates stay lower than most other cards and there are no late payment rate penalties. Plus, you can transfer balances and advance cash for your purchase rate. Less fees – There are no balance transfer, cash advance, or annual fees.

About Proponent

Proponent is one of the largest federally insured New Jersey-based Credit Unions. We are a member owned, not-for-profit, local alternative to for-profit banks. All of our earnings are reinvested to improve our products, services, and the overall experience of our members.

