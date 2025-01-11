Krakoviak is elected council president

The West Orange Township Council selected Joe Krakoviak as council president and swore in a new member at their first meeting of the new year on Jan. 6.

The Council Chambers were filled to near capacity as family, friends, and supporters witnessed the ceremony.

Krakoviak, who was elected in November, was administered the Oath of Office by Retired Municipal Judge Harry Starrett. Councilwoman-elect Joyce Rudin was administered the Oath of Office by Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams, and Councilwoman-reelect Michelle Casalino was Administered the Oath of Office by state Sen. John McKeon.

In subsequent action the township Council voted to elect Krakoviak to serve as council president for 2025.

This is Rudin’s first term on the council while Casalino and Krakoviak have previously been on the council. Rudin is the daughter of Corinne Miller, who was active in West Orange politics for many years.

Rudin has worked as an on-air reporter for PBS, NPR‘s Marketplace, and Consumer Reports TV and is currently a financial administrator. She has been involved in several environmental activities in the township. She has said she hopes to end the practice of pay to play politics and to develop the township in a thoughtful, conscious way that promotes quality of life and protects the environment.

Casalino is a licensed individual insurance producer working for Madison Commercial Real Estate services as a regional business director. She was on the West Orange Board of Education for 10 years.

She supported the approval of the Matrix Development Group as a Phase II Redevelopment partner and helped get West Orange designated as a Film Ready Community for New Jersey’s Motion Picture and Television Commission. She plans to work on the rodent infestation problem and other quality of life issues including improper use of public spaces.

Krakoviak is a business communications consultant, who served on the Town Council from 2010 to 2020. He hopes to increase transparency and communication in township council activities and actions.