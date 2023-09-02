Law requires schools provide period products

Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law last week a bill requiring school districts to provide menstrual products free of charge in every public school teaching students in grades six through 12.

A study from 2021 found that nearly one in four teenagers throughout the United States struggle to afford menstrual products, especially students of color and those from low-income families. Access to menstrual hygiene products helps students focus on learning and prevents unnecessary infections that can cause chronic reproductive health challenges, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Under the new law, applicable schools will be required to provide menstrual products in at least half of all their female and gender-neutral bathrooms. Any costs incurred by a school district in supplying menstrual products to meet the needs of its students will be borne by the State.

“When students can’t access the menstrual products they need for their reproductive health, the potential stress and stigma too often distracts them from their classes or forces them to skip school entirely – leading to social and academic repercussions that no one should have to face,” Murphy said. “My Administration will continue to prioritize the mental and physical health of New Jersey students by taking a holistic approach to supporting their well-being. Promoting menstrual equity in our schools is one crucial component of our ongoing efforts to ensure the success of young people throughout our state and promote equity at every level.”

The bill was sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz and Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, as well as Senator Vin Gopal and Assemblywomen Carol Murphy and Angela McKnight.

Among those on hand for the signing was Essex County resident Emma Joy, whose 2014 Bat Mitzvah project led to the creation of Girls Helping Girls. Period, which as an organization pushed for the legislation.

“It was very fulfilling,” said Emma Joy, who is now 23 but has been working on the issue since 2014. “It was great to be with all the assemblywoman and the advocates who worked on getting the bill written. It was great speaking with them and hearing how accomplished they felt and how proud they were of the state of New Jersey for getting it done.”

Elise Joy, Emma’s mother and the executive director/co-founder of Girls Helping Girls. Period, said it’s critical to education that menstruation be de-stigmatized.

“This law recognizes that, as a society, we have an obligation to meet basic needs for all students, including those who get periods,” she said. “We are so proud to have worked with lawmakers to craft a bill that is thoughtful, compassionate, and an example for other states.”