Learning how to respect the flag

The Sons of The American Legion Squadron 105 of Belleville held their first Flag Education and Etiquette Course on Feb. 3 at the Post Hall on Washington Avenue.

The class participants were from the Post 105 Family – veterans, Sons, and Auxiliary members – as well as from the Wolf Den of Nutley’s Pack 141 Cub Scouts.

“Understanding why and how it (the flag) is to be displayed and retired is important as an American,” said Den Leader Pete Hoisick. “Knowing the respect the flag gets and deserves helps build pride in the flag, the people who have defended it, and in our country.”

Detachment of New Jersey Adjutant Rusty Myers developed the program which discussed flag history, taught the U.S. Flag Code, flag retirement ceremonies, and how to fold the flag. The course ended with a frequently asked questions session where many misconceptions about flag care and respect were debunked.

The presentation lasted under an hour.

“Flag Etiquette is something which doesn’t get taught anymore like it used to,” said Myers. “As long as you leave here with one or two things you didn’t know, we did our job.”

The class started by delving into the history of the American Flag – by talking about the flag’s lineage from its roots in the Sons of Liberty Flag in 1770’s America, all the way through its most recent iteration in 1960 when the last two stars representing Alaska and Hawaii were added.

It followed with everything about the Flag Code … talking about how the flag is supposed to be displayed, how it is and is not allowed to be used, and how it is supposed to be honorably retired. The Sons also purchased literature to hand out – so everyone left the class with copies of The United States Flag Code and a booklet produced by The American Legion titled “Let’s Be Right on Flag Etiquette.”

The American Legion itself was primarily responsible for The Flag Code being developed in 1923.

The highlight of the class, though, was teaching how to fold the flag.

Myers and SAL 105 Commander James Elsmore folded the large casket-sized flag, as Wolf Den Leader Hoisick read what each one of the 13 folds of a flag stand for. The

students were also handed 8 inch by 12 inch grave flags which they folded and took home.

Hoisick’s son Ramsey said afterward that his “favorite part was learning how to fold the flag”; he also said he would like to participate in and see the flag burning ceremony for retired flags at Post 105, which will be scheduled for Spring 2025.

“I’m glad I attended. I am now more knowledgeable about our flag and the immense value it holds,” posted American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit 105 Chaplain Jackie Elsmore. “I’m sure the Cub Scouts will remember this class.”

Each participant was also gifted an American Flag Lapel Pin by the SAL to thank them for attending.