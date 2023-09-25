Learning to study like a champion

MAPLEWOOD — Teacher Christina Luzzi’s psychology class at Columbia High School is all about the brain, and one of the first things she wanted her students to know this year is how they can best use their own brains for success in school.

That is why last week, Luzzi enlisted Regan Gurung, a psychologist and co-author of “Study Like A Champ: The Psychology-Based Guide To Grade ‘A’ Study Habits,” to speak to her classes.

Luzzi, who is entering her fifth year teaching in the district, said she had read Gurung’s book about a year and a half ago and met Gurung at a conference in June.

“Once we were able to connect in person at the conference, I knew the next step would be to invite him to speak to my students,” Luzzi said. “I always encourage my students to implement proven strategies that work for them in order to up their scholastic ‘game.’ I, myself, plan to use many of the strategies from the book and presentation when I start my graduate-level courses.”

Gurung, who connected to Luzzi’s classroom via Google Meet, began his talk with words that could encourage any student.

“The research is clear that intelligence is not fixed. All of us can grow,” Gurung said, from a bright, airy room presumed to be near Oregon State University, where he teaches. “If you build the right habits early on, they will help you later in life.”

His advice about how students can study like champions is based on five factors that he identified as most influential in learning: habits, effort, ability, study skills and self-efficacy, or one’s belief in oneself that he, she or they can be successful.

At the same time, Gurung debunked some of the myths about other influences on learning. For example, a teacher’s teaching style is not as influential as some may believe. “Fifty percent of what predicts learning is what you, the student, are doing,” said Gurung.

Gurung emphasized the importance of planning a weekly schedule, effective notetaking, and – most of all – blocking out distractions in studying effectively for academic success. He highly recommended keeping smartphones out of sight – if possible, out of the room – to help ensure more effective studying.

And, if procrastinating on completing schoolwork is a problem, Gurung’s advice to students was to – in a way – lie to themselves.

“Try it as if you like it,” he said. “If we do that, we usually get further.”

Luzzi noted that Gurung’s presentation incorporated cognitive psychology, one of the concepts students learn about in her class.

“Cognitive psychology is the study of how people think about and process information,” she said. “Study skills and time management fall into this category because people engage with thinking, memory, attention, problem-solving and learning throughout their lives.”

She also noted the use of behavioral psychology in Gurung’s ideas.

“As Dr. Gurung stated, the habits we develop as we grow up often stick with us into adulthood,” Luzzi said. “That’s why people who develop and implement time management and study skill behavior/strategies early on are more likely to succeed later on in life.”