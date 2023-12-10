Lecture planned on the importance of church

BLOOMFIELD — A lecture planned for Dec. 12 will cover the history, architecture, and preservation efforts surrounding the Sanctuary of the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green, a historically significant landmark dating to 1796.

The lecture titled “Building and Saving the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green” is being organized by the Sanctuary on the Green Arts, Cultural and Community Alliance, a New Jersey non-profit. It is to be held at 7:30 p.m. in the historic Sanctuary of the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green.

Hosted in partnership with the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green, the lecture will be presented by Mark Alan Hewitt, a distinguished scholar-architect nationally recognized for his expertise in historic preservation and architectural history. Hewitt brings a wealth of knowledge and a passionate commitment to the preservation of heritage buildings in New Jersey, according to a press release from organizers.

The Sanctuary of the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green stands as a testament to the town’s rich history, but it has faced challenges that threaten its legacy. This lecture will discuss what went into designing and building the Sanctuary more than 200 years ago, why it is uniquely worth saving, and what it will take to preserve it for future generations.

“We’re thrilled to co-host an event that highlights the immense historical value of the historic Sanctuary of the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green,” said Mark Szep, president of the SOTG Alliance.

“Community involvement and support built the Sanctuary in the first place,” says Pastor Ruth Boling, “and will be essential in preserving it for future generations.”

The lecture is sponsored by Councilman Rich Rockwell, Bloomfield’s Historic Preservation Commission, The Szep and Leo Families, and DiscoverURhistory.”

This event is open to the public and welcomes all who are passionate about history, preservation, and community engagement, the release said. Donations on the day of the lecture will be accepted to defray costs.

The Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green is located at 147 Broad St.

For additional information

visit https://sanctuaryonthegreen.org/.