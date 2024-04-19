Lions Club hosts spaghetti dinner

The Lions Club of West Orange recently held their major fundraiser in the West Orange High School Tarnoff Cafeteria.

Lion’s Club Director and West Orange Chamber Board member Roger Schneider got a lot of the credit for the event’s

success.

“Roger hand delivers invitations. He has the personal touch,” said Mayor Susan McCartney. “He’s been raising funds for a number of years, donating to the visually impaired.”

More than 100 people were at the fundraiser, which was the first for the Lions since the pandemic. Tedros Negasi, Chamber Board Member simply said, “It’s beautiful.”

West Orange Elks chairperson and lodge secretary, Deborah Wahlers, said the Lions were holding the event for a good cause.

“People should open their hearts,” she said.

Oscar Guerreo, principal of West Orange High School, said, “I love that they are having the event here. I want to support as much as possible.”

Louis Urban, president Bernheim Apter Kreitzman Funeral Home said, “I’m here to support a good cause. The Lions Club is known for over a century to do good work.”

Vanessa Harris, a member of Nia Fellowship Baptist Church was invited to the event by her pastor. “I came to learn and see how we can help,” she offered.

Pastor Al Platt of Nia Fellowship Baptist Church added, “This is great, bringing people together. Lions Club is reputable in the community. Roger has always been at the forefront.”

Megan Brill, Executive Director West Orange Downtown Alliance, said, “I’m very happy the Lions Club is back.”

West Orange Councilwoman Tammy Williams said, “The Lions Club is a long-standing West Orange institution. It’s a great way to support community and volunteering in West Orange.”

Roz Moskowitz, a lifelong resident of West Orange who owns commercial property in town and is a pedestrian advocate said, “I have known Roger for decades. I support philanthropies that Lions Club supports.”

Pastor Doug Adams of Joy Church of God in West Orange said, “Lions Club has always done some really wonderful things. People here are involved in supporting other community groups.”

Josie Velez, Chair-Commissioner, West Orange Public Relations Commission, said, “It’s wonderful for us to get together. Together, unified, you can do so many things.”

Dr. Ira Sonet, DMD, of Sonet Family Dental, West Orange, jokingly shared that he had two helpings of the spaghetti and meatballs. He fondly remembered the events of the past when “Roger used to serve us, wearing an apron.”

West Orange attorney Paul Petigrow said, “It’s a very nice event to raise money for good causes.”

Dr. Scott Schultz, an optometrist with a practice in West Orange said he was very pleased with the event. This year they sold ad space for 80 business cards, which were printed on dinner placements, which helped the cause.

Attorney Steve Christiano added, “We haven’t had an event in a couple years. This is what we rely on for the money raised.” Christiano was a Lions member for 40 years.

Established in 1953, the West Orange Lions Club has been recognized throughout the township for their service to the blind and visually impaired. A majority of the world’s eye banks, clinics, hospitals, and eye research centers are established and supported by all Lion Clubs throughout the world. They are committed to help provide quality eye care, eyeglasses, and optical aids for many people each year.

In the past, the West Orange Lions Club contributed funds to Camp Marcella and Camp Happiness for the Blind, St. Joseph’s School for the Blind, The Eye Institute of New Jersey, Diamond Spring Lodge, and New Eyes for the Needy, Association of Blind Athletes, Music for Visually Impaired Students of N.J. (Mavis), Lions Eye Bank, Seeing Eye Institute, Vision Alliance, NJ Foundation for the Blind, Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF), Eyes Closed Hearts Open (ECHO-Jane Degenshein).

They’ve also donated to the West Orange High School Project Graduation to help provide the graduating high school seniors with a productive and drug-free program.