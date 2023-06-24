Local church hosting national meeting

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Deliverance Jesus Is Coming Church on Springfield Avenue will host pastors and bishops from around the country later this month for the annual Family of God Convention.

Bishop Brenda Groomes, who is secretary of the association of mostly pentecostal churches known as the Deliverance Jesus Is Coming Fellowship of Churches, said the annual meeting started more than 30 years ago under the late Bishop James Edwards.

“The association is a group of churches, from North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, Colorado, and upstate New York,” Groomes said. “The association brings all the churches together, it’s more than 15 churches, more than 100 people, mostly pastors and bishops of their churches.”

The theme of the event, which will run from Tuesday, June 27 to Friday, June 30, is “Let the Church be the Church: Holy, Powerful and Relevant!”

The four days will include motivational, inspirational, and information filled services and workshops, according to a press release from the church, which said that it will be a week filled with dynamic speakers and facilitators in the main church sanctuary location at 815 Springfield Ave.

Different bishops will speak each day on a variety of topics, Groome said.

“One of the workshops this year is on mental health,” Groomes said. “Because of what’s going on today and the issues we are facing in the community.”

Evening services will be offered each night at 7:30 p.m. and workshops will begin at 9:30 a.m. Adult workshops are on Wednesday and Thursday morning and the workshop for youth and young adults is on Wednesday morning.

The youth and young adults will also have their own evening services on Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center building located at 801 Springfield Ave. in Irvington.

Organizers have made an effort to ensure children, teens and young adults are presented with space and opportunity to address their concerns as they have encountered several issues from the pandemic, social media pressure and peer interaction and experiences, the release said.

“We invite all to come out and join us during this momentous week. Deliverance Jesus Is Coming Fellowship of Churches: Family of God Convention 2023 is the place you need to be”, said Bishop Elroy Benn, prelate of the Fellowship.

“We are confident that the Church is still holy, powerful, and relevant,” Benn said. “You can’t afford to miss this supernatural move of God.”

For more information please, 973-908-2846 or send an email to djicfellowship@gmail.com. For those unable to attend in-person, join virtually on Facebook or Zoom. The connection information is at www.djicc.org.