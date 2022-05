This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Incorruptible Essex held a park cleanup event at Irvington Park on Saturday, May 21. The organization’s youths went around the park to collect trash and cigarette butts to kick off an online challenge, #fillthebottle. Organizers were able to educate parents and youths on the dangers and effects of tobacco to one’s health and the planet.

Photos Courtesy of Incorruptible Essex