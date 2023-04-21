Local man arrested in stolen $265,500 car is sentenced

IRVINGTON, NJ — A 23-year-old Irvington man arrested with a loaded handgun while driving a stolen Lamborghini with three juvenile passengers inside will serve at least one year in prison after being convicted on a weapons charge.

Quincy Doctor was given a three-year prison term for illegally possessing a weapon in connection with an auto theft investigation conducted by the New Jersey State Police Auto Theft Task Force. He must serve one year of his prison term without the possibility of parole under a sentence handed down in February by Superior Court Judge Regina Caulfield in Union County.

Doctor, who waived indictment, pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon in a hearing before Caulfield on Dec. 20.

Doctor’s conviction stems from his arrest in Elizabeth last May in an Auto Theft Task Force investigation. At the time of his arrest, Doctor was in a stolen 2019 Lamborghini Urus, valued at $265,500 and had an unregistered loaded handgun in his possession.

Three juvenile passengers were also arrested, and Doctor was additionally charged with using juveniles to commit auto theft. During the arrest, Auto Theft Task Force members seized a black Glock 269mm handgun and one “Pro Mag” 30 round magazine with an extended magazine clip, as well as ammunition rounds comprised of four Winchester 9mm hollow point, one Hornady 9mm hollow point, one Blazer 9mm Luger and one S&B 9×9 Luger round.

In pleading guilty, Doctor admitted he was in a stolen vehicle when observed by ATTF detectives and fled when they approached. He also admitted to knowingly possessing an unregistered handgun.

In securing a plea agreement that guaranteed Doctor a state prison term with a period of parole ineligibility, the state agreed to dismiss the remaining charges of second-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree use of juvenile in theft of automobiles, first-degree use of 17-year-old or younger to commit criminal offense, third-degree resisting arrest/eluding, and fourth-degree prohibited weapons and destructive devices.

“This case illustrates the nexus between auto theft and gun crime and underscores why we made combating all aspects of vehicle theft a critical component in our strategy to reduce violence and gun crimes statewide,” said Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

In response to an alarming spike in auto theft last year, upon taking office in February 2022, Platkin made combating this crime a top priority. In March, he announced that the State Police and Division of Criminal Justice would expand the multi-agency ATTF and provide more resources to enhance its work.

The ATTF expansion was the first of many auto-theft reduction initiatives that over months slowed, then reversed the upward trajectory of crimes, ultimately leading to a 26% year-over-year drop in auto thefts as of the close of February 2023.

“The link between motor vehicle theft and criminals willing to commit violent crimes against the public are unmistakable,” said Col. Patrick J. Callahan of the state police.