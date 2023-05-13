Local students to compete in National History Day contest

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Students from East Orange STEM Academy will join other middle and high-school students from across the country and world to compete at the National History Day contest June 11-15 at the University of Maryland.

The students who won the right to attend the week–long event in Maryland did so with performances that earned them top honors at the New Jersey History Day state competition held at William Paterson University in Wayne on May 6.

New Jersey History Day is a year-long educational program designed for students in grades 6-12. Throughout the school year, students conduct research of primary and secondary resources in order to prepare presentations based on an annual theme.

The theme for 2023 is Frontiers in History: People, Places, and Ideas.

The program culminates in a series of contests held at the regional, state and national levels. Students who will travel to College Park, Maryland from East Orange include: Neil Herbert, Zaakar Shabazz-Fault and Hayden Davis.

“I am beyond proud of my students and their dedication to creating a performance piece that depicted the power and legacy of the late Steve Biko,” said Social Studies teacher Tracy Prince. “This experience demonstrated to me that students only need the opportunity to express themselves freely, in order to maximize their potential. I am honored to have the chance to continue to work with them on this amazing journey to Nationals.”

New Jersey History Day is part of the National History Network.